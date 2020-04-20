LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide in the southwest valley.
The shooting happened at the intersection of Warm Springs and Jones Boulevard. In a 10 p.m. media briefing on April 16 with “extremely preliminary” details, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. Ray Spencer said that police at 8 p.m. received a report of a shooting at a food truck business in the parking lot of a convenient store.
Spencer said that a Nevada Highway Patrol trooper was driving near the intersection when he was flagged down by citizens who were providing first aid to a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The trooper discovered there was a female standing nearby with a handgun. Additional NHP and Metro officers responded and took the female into custody, who police believe was the shooter.
“There were two employees at the business working when the victim showed up and an argument ensued between the victim and at least one, if not two of the people who were working at the food truck. During that argument, at some point, the victim produced a handgun. At that point, the female is believed to have shot and killed the male half,” Spencer said.
“We believe there is a domestic relationship -- that the female is the sister-in-law to the victim, but we are still trying to confirm that,” he said.
The Clark County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 51-year-old Lonnie Duane Stribling, from Las Vegas. His manner of death was ruled homicide on April 20 due to a gunshot wound to the neck.
