LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide early Sunday morning.
About 3 a.m. on April 25, Lt. Ray Spencer with the department's homicide unit said there was a shooting at the Hawaiian Marketplace on Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue.
One person was taken to University Medical Center where they were pronounced dead and another person was hospitalized, he said.
The man who died was identified as Darrell White, 26. The Clark County Coroner's Office said his death was caused by a gunshot wound in a homicide.
Police said the victim got into an argument with the suspect, identified on Sunday as Malik Frost, 25. Frost allegedly shot the victim, then ran. While fleeing, another person started throwing rocks at Frost, hitting him in the head. Police said Frost then shot that person in the leg.
Frost was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on charges of open murder and attempted murder.
(1) comment
This is type needing immediately executed!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.