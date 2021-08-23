LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide near the 2600 block of East Tonopah near Civic Center Drive on July 8.
Authorities received a call about an injured person around 5:30 a.m. on July 8. Arriving officers found one male subject suffering from an unknown type of injury.
He was pronounced dead on scene. Police believe the man was in his 50s.
No other details about a suspect were immediately available.
The Clark County Coroner's Office has identified the victim as 64-year-old Donald Arthur Gissen. He died of sharp force injuries in a homicide, the coroner ruled.
Anyone with information is urged to contact North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.