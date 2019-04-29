LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said officers were investigating a shooting in the east valley on Thursday afternoon.
At about 12:40 p.m., officers were called to the 3200 block of Silver Saddle Street, near South Eastern Avenue and East Desert Inn Road, for a report of a verbal confrontation between a male and a female, Las Vegas police said.
Metro responding to the shooting found three victims -- two men and one woman -- suffering from gunshot wounds, Metro Officer Larry Hadfield said. The shooting happened outside a residence.
The Clark County Coroner's Office identified the man killed as Fernando Lopez, 49.
Metro Lt. Ray Spencer said a vehicle driven by a man pulled up to the front of the house. Inside the car was a woman and a 4-year-old child. Spencer said the two adults in the car began arguing in front of a different house in the neighborhood.
Spencer said everyone exited the car and the woman approached a home in the neighborhood. There were two people inside the house at the time. Spencer said the woman handed her child over to the man living in the house.
Spencer said the man and woman continued arguing. The child ran back to the mother outside and the woman again gave her child to the man in the home.
The man involved in the argument then pulled a gun on the woman, according to Spencer. The man inside the home then pulled out a rifle, Spencer said.
Lopez shot the woman and was also shot himself. Spencer initially said it was unclear if the man was shot by the individual in the house or if he committed suicide, however the coroner's office ruled his death a homicide. The woman also has stab wounds to her neck.
Police said a second man outside the house was shot in the shoulder, but was expected to be okay.
Spencer said the man inside the house with the rifle appeared to shoot in self-defense and wasn't yet facing criminal charges.
Police said it was still unclear of the relationship between the man and the woman.
The victims were transported to hospitals, Hadfield said. Two of the victims, Lopez and the woman who has yet to be identified, were pronounced dead.
Hadfield said police this was a self-contained incident involving “persons we believe are known to each other.” He added there was no risk to the public at this time.
Hadfield was not able to confirm the number of shots that were fired, but added this was still a preliminary investigation.
Child Protective Services responded to the scene and has taken the child into their care.
(1) comment
Probably illegals
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.