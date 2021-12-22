FOX5 VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada State Police said they were investigating a fatal crash northeast of the Las Vegas Valley on Thursday.
The crash involved a tractor-trailer and a vehicle on U.S. 93 near mile marker 60, north of Apex. The crash was reported about 2:34 p.m. on Dec. 2.
#TrafficAlert Fatal crash involving a tractor trailer and a passenger car on US93 near Clark County Mile Marker 60. Travel lanes are closed. Expect delays and avoid the area. #DriveSafeNV #LivesAreOnTheLine #NevadaStatePolice #HighwayPatrol #NHPSoComm— Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Southern Comm (@NVStatePolice_S) December 2, 2021
The Clark County Coroner's Office has identified the victim as Jose Carlos Vargas Valdez, 25. he died of blunt force injuries in an accident, the coroner said.
