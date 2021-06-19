LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police investigated a Friday night homicide regarding a man found dead in the central valley.
According to police, officers responded to the 1400 block of Gragson Avenue on June 18 around 10:00 p.m. and discovered a man's body lying in the street.
The man, identified as 60-year-old Mark Patrick Gilfoyle by the Clark County Coroner's Office, was pronounced dead at the scene. According to the coroner, he died of blunt-force trauma injuries.
Detectives from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the victim was attacked by another unidentified man who was armed with a blunt object.
A motive was not yet known and a suspect has not been located, police said.
Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.