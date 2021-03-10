LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol said a pedestrian was killed in a crash on the southern 215 Beltway between Decatur and Jones Boulevard on Tuesday night.
NHP said a tow truck driver for Quality Towing was hit while he was working in the westbound shoulder of the highway about 7:47 p.m. on March 9.
The tow truck driver was taken to University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
The Clark County Coroner's Office has identified the tow truck driver as Ryan Matthew Billotte, 48, from Las Vegas. His death was ruled accidental by multiple blunt force trauma.
The vehicle that hit him sped off, NHP said. It was described as a white Ford box van with right front damage, according to witnesses. Anyone with information was asked to contact NHP.
All traffic was being diverted off at Decatur, NHP said.
#Update to Fatal hit and run crash 215/Decatur . Possible Fleeing vehicle Ford Econoline with front right damage . If you see this vehicle please call *NHP or CRIMESTOPPERS. #Hit&Run #LivesAreOnTheLine #NhpSocomm #MoveOver pic.twitter.com/cB1HP8XXtc— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) March 10, 2021
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
