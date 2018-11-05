NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - The Clark County Coroner identified a shooting suspect who died after an 11-year-old girl was killed in North Las Vegas last week.
Police said on Nov. 1, the girl, later identified as Angelina Ervies, was shot and killed inside her home in an apparent drive-by shooting near Lawrence Street and Deer Springs Way.
A 53-year-old neighbor who saw the shooting, fired at the suspects' car from his open garage. He hit a 19-year-old suspect, identified by the coroner Monday as Guy Lee Banks III, police said. Banks died from a gunshot wound to his head on Nov. 3, the coroner said.
The neighbor was interviewed by officers and he was not charged with a crime. The neighbor is a legal firearm owner, according to police. Police said the neighbor was not the intended target of the suspects.
Public information officer Eric Leavitt said officers responded to reports of shots fired shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 1, in the 6700 block of Courtney Michelle Street.
North Las Vegas police said the armed group targeted the wrong house in an act of gang-related retaliation. According to Leavitt, the preliminary investigation indicated multiple rounds were fired from a car toward the home and multiple suspects were involved in the shooting.
Angelina Ervies, was found in the kitchen with a gunshot wound. The bullets entered the home through a wall or window, Leavitt said. She was taken to University Medical Center where she later died of her injuries.
North Las Vegas police said Ervies's parents, a 33-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman, as well as two young girls, ages 14 and six, were inside the house during the shooting. No other injuries were reported, but the girls "were in the line of fire."
"The girl and her family are innocent victims in this," Leavitt said.
A 17-year-old getaway driver was later arrested when the car broke down a few blocks away. Police said he will be charged as an adult.
Authorities were searching for several other suspects who fled the scene.
Police said they believe the shooters intended to target another home in the area in regards to an earlier gang dispute.
North Las Vegas police said the suspects' vehicle, a 2007 gray Nissan Altima, was taken by officers, as well as a gun. Police did not say how many more suspects were involved in the shooting.
The 17-year-old was expected to face multiple felony murder, attempted murder and conspiracy charges.
Erives's family created a GoFundMe page to help with funeral costs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.