NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County coroner identified an 18-year-old man who was shot in North Las Vegas on Oct. 30.
Keimarre Galvin, 18, died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the coroner. His death was ruled as a homicide. Galvin was from Las Vegas.
Officers with North Las Vegas police were called to the 3300 block of Civic Center Drive, near Cheyenne Avenue, at 6:18 p.m. Galvin was was found dead outside an apartment with an apparent gunshot wound.
The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived, North Las Vegas police said. Detectives determined the shooting was not a random act of violence, but could not determine a motive.
Officer Eric Leavitt with North Las Vegas police said they were not ruling out any possibilities as to what led to the shooting.
This was the 26th homicide for the North Las Vegas Police Department. The total for 2017 was 25 homicides.
