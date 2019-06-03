LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A teen accused of killing another teen in a DUI crash in Summerlin failed three of four field sobriety tests following the crash, according to an arrest report by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
Alexander Brewer, 19, was sitting on the curb when police arrived at Preakness Pass and Churchill Downs Drive at 12:42 a.m. on May 22.
Brewer told police the crash was his fault, according to the arrest report. Police said Brewer had a strong smell of alcohol on his breath, though he told police he had one beer. Brewer had bloodshot, watery eyes and started to cry, the report said.
Police said Brewer was headed west on Preakness and was speeding in a 2018 Lincoln MKX. The driver of a 2016 Ford Fusion, identified by the Clark County coroner as 18-year-old Garrett Richard Meriwether, attempted to turn left onto Churchill Downs.
Both vehicles met in the intersection and Brewer's vehicle struck the driver side of the Fusion, according to police. Meriwether was taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries, but was later pronounced dead by medical staff.
Police asked Brewer if he would participate in field sobriety tests and he agreed. Police said Brewer failed three of the four sobriety tests performed, according to the arrest report.
Brewer was taken to UMC to be treated for minor lacerations on left hand. Brewer also had a large bruise across his chest from his left shoulder to his right hip, consistent with wearing a seat belt, the report said.
When Brewer was interviewed again at the hospital, Brewer said he actually consumed four to five beers between 11 p.m. May 21 and 1 a.m. May 22. Brewer said he was driving 65 mph instead of the posted 35 mph speed limit.
Brewer's next court appearance was set for May 30 at 7:30 a.m.
(2) comments
So...the article claims that the 19 year old kid, who had been involved in a serious accident sometime before the police found him crying on a curb at 12:42 am had watery bloodshot eyes and was crying (which is what your eyes do when you're crying).
Further, the article says that he stated that he had 5 beers between 11 pm and 1 am. But the accident was already over and the police were on the scene at 12:42 am. Did he drink some beers with the cops after the accident? If not, then why use the time of 11 pm to 1 am?
Finally and most importantly, the article highlights that he purportedly failed 3 out of the 4 field sobriety tests, but he passed 1. Which one did he pass? Was it a breathalyzer? If so, what was his BAC? Did he fail the 3 tests that police always say a suspect fails? Those are all subjective.
Prayers to the victim and the victim's family and the suspect and the suspect's family, but this article is garbage and inflammatory and reads like it was written by someone who reached into a bag of sentences and threw them on a page without an understanding of what facts were important to report. Please do better.
Well said!
