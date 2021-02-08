LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said they were investigating a homicide in the east valley on Tuesday night.
The shooting was reported about 9 p.m. Feb. 2 near Lake Mead and Los Feliz boulevards at the Desert Ridge apartments.
Multiple people called 9-1-1 to report shots fired, Lt. Ray Spencer with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's homicide unit said at the scene. When officers arrived, they found a woman shot dead at the top of a staircase outside of an apartment.
The Clark County Coroner's Office has identified the woman as Nakaila Daniels, 17, from North Las Vegas. She was pronounced dead on Feb. 3. The cause and manner of death are still pending with the coroner.
Police were notified several minutes later of a juvenile in his late teens who was dropped off at North Vista Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to University Medical Center in critical condition.
Spencer said prior to the shooting, a man in his late teens and the two victims were in front of the apartment's door involved in an argument with the resident. The man who lives inside the apartment fired multiple rounds, Spencer said, killing the woman and injuring the teen.
It's believed the uninjured man drove the juvenile to the hospital where he dropped him off. Police had not yet made contact with that man.
Spencer said it wasn't immediately clear if there was an exchange of gunfire. Late Tuesday night, police were speaking with the resident and planned to speak with the teen once he's out of surgery.
Anyone with information was urged to contact CrimeStoppers or police.
