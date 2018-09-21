LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A pedestrian who struck and killed after a crash in central Las Vegas has been identified by the Clark County Coroner.
Gloria Santana-Mendoza, 59, died from blunt force injuries, according to the coroner's office. Her death was ruled as an accident.
Las Vegas police said officers responded to the crash on Sept. 18 on Sahara Avenue and 15th Street, near Maryland Parkway at 6:45 a.m. Mendoza was walking across the street in a marked crosswalk on 15th Street when the driver of a 2002 Toyota Tacoma struck her.
The driver attempted to flee the scene, but was stopped by witnesses in the area, about 500 feet away from the incident.
The driver, an unidentified 58-year-old woman, showed signs of impairment and was booked in the Clark County Detention Center.
This accident was Las Vegas Metropolitan Police's 98th traffic-related fatality in their jurisdiction for 2018.
