LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County Coroner's Office has identified a woman who died after being hit by a bus near The Palazzo hotel-casino Thursday.
Pamela Kay Lewis, 59, of Las Vegas died of multiple blunt-force injuries as a result of the accident, the coroner's office said.
According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the area of South Las Vegas Boulevard and Sands Avenue just after 6 a.m. Thursday.
Lewis was crossing a "private drive" at 3325 S. Las Vegas Blvd. near a marked crosswalk. The bus, heading north, hit the Lewis on her left side and drove over her, police said.
Lewis was taken to Sunrise Hospital where she died from her injuries.
The bus driver, 66-year-old Gregory Patterson, remained on the scene, police said. Police suspected Patterson was impaired by "medicinal substances" and was arrested.
It was the 13th traffic-related death in Metro's jurisdiction in 2019.
