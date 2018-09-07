NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - The Clark County Coroner's Office identified a homicide victim Friday from a North Las Vegas shooting.
Santiago Moreno-Contreras, 37, died from multiple gun shot wounds on Sept. 2, the coroner said.
North Las Vegas police said they were investigating his death Sunday morning.
According to police, a passerby reported a body sitting in the driver's seat of a business van near East Lake Mead Boulevard and North McCarran Street at 7:15 a.m.
Medical personnel who arrived on scene pronounced Moreno-Contreras dead, police said. No suspect was located on police arrival.
This was the second death reported in North Las Vegas within a two hour period, however police do not believe the shootings to be related.
North Las Vegas police have asked the public for help in regards to this incident. Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact police at 702-633-9111. For anonymous tips, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555
