LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County coroner identified a motorcyclist who died after a fatal crash on U.S. Highway 95 near Boulder Highway Saturday evening.
Gary Bainbridge, 62, died from hypersensitive heart disease, according to the coroner. The coroner ruled Bainbridge's death as natural. He was from Henderson, the coroner said.
Trooper Jason Buratczuk said authorities responded to the crash at 5:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes of Boulder Highway. A white Ford Escape was heading south on U.S. 95 when the car's hood became unlatched and opened, blocking the driver's view.
The driver of the Ford slowed down and Bainbridge, who was behind the Ford, also tried to slow down but laid his Harley Davidson motorcycle down to avoid rear-ending the Ford, Buratczuk said.
Bainbridge was taken to Sunrise Hospital and was later pronounced dead by hospital staff.
