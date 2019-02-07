LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County Coroner has identified a man killed Tuesday night in a crash north of downtown Las Vegas.
Donald Joseph Jackson II, 25, of Las Vegas died from blunt force injury as a result of the accident, the coroner's office said.
Officers responded about 8:30 p.m. to the intersection of Washington Avenue and 21st Street, according to Lt. David Gordon of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
A 2004 Suzuki motorcycle, driven by Jackson, was traveling west on Washington and crashed into a 2015 Chevrolet Sonic pulling out from northbound 21st Street, a Metro news release said. The driver of the car was a 27-year-old woman.
Witnesses said Jackson struck the right rear of the Chevrolet at high speed, spinning it about 180 degrees.
Jackson was taken to UMC trauma hospital where he died.
Neither driver was believed to be impaired, the release said.
The collision was the 11th traffic-related fatality in Metro's jurisdiction for 2019.
