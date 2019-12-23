LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County Coroner's Office has identified a motorcyclist who was killed in a crash in Las Vegas on Friday.
Landon Miles Shelton, 25, died as a result of multiple blunt-force injuries and his death was ruled an accident, according to the coroner's office.
According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the crash occurred on Warm Springs Road between Tamarus and Spencer streets just after 1 p.m. on Dec. 20.
Preliminary details indicated that the driver of a 2011 Dodge Nitro was making a left turn from Tamarus Street onto Warm Springs after stopping at a stop sign. According to police, as the Dodge was turning, the rider of a Yamaha FZ6 was headed west on Warm Springs.
The motorcyclist was driving at a high rate of speed, Las Vegas police said. The rider lost control and was thrown off the Yamaha, hitting the left-side of the Dodge.
The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Police said the driver of the Dodge stayed at the scene and did not show signs of impairment.
The man's death marked the police department's 103rd traffic-related fatality for 2019.
