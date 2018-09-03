LAKE MEAD (FOX5) -- The Clark County Coroner's office released the identity of a man who drowned at Lake Mead over the Labor Day weekend.
Filiberto Figueroa, 49, died from drowning. His death was ruled an accident, the coroner's office said.
The Lake Mead Interagency Communication Center received a call at 4:40 p.m. on Saturday about a man who failed to resurface from the water after swimming near Sands Island, a release said.
The National Park Service and Nevada Department of Wildlife responded to the drowning and requested assistance from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Dive Team.
Rescuers recovered the man's body on Sept. 2.
He was not wearing a life jacket.
Figueroa's family started a GoFundMe page to assist with burial services.
