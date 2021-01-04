LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Henderson police said a man died on Wednesday from injuries sustained in a crash last week.
The crash between a motor scooter and a pedestrian happened about 9 p.m. on December 26, police said, near Boulder Highway and King Street.
Police said the scooter was traveling southbound on Boulder Highway when it hit a shopping cart loaded with firewood and pallets being pushed across the street by a 56-year-old man.
The Clark County Coroner has identified the rider as 41-year-old Ignatius Guerra from Goodyear, Arizona. His death was caused by blunt trauma and has been categorized an accident.
Guerra was thrown from the scooter in the crash and was taken to Sunrise Trauma. He was suspected of being impaired, police said.
The police were notified that the man died from his injuries on December 30.
This was the 10th crash-related fatality for the Henderson area in 2020.
Must’ve had the virus & hit this loser pushing a grocery cart of garbage!
