LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man crossing the roadway outside of a marked crosswalk was struck and killed by a vehicle Sunday night in central Las Vegas.
Las Vegas Metro police said officers responded to the crash on Swenson Street, north of Twain Avenue at 10:22 p.m. A 61-year-old man was struck by 23-year-old Korinne Bubb as he attempted to cross the street.
The man was later identified by the Clark County Coroner's Office as Frank Dziuba.
The front of Bubb's Chevrolet Cavalier hit Dziuba and he was thrown into the roadway, police said.
He was transported to Sunrise Hospital where he later died.
Bubb remained at the scene and cooperated with police.
The fatality marks the 133rd traffic-related death in LVMPD's jurisdiction for 2018.
