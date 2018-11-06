LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County coroner identified a man who was shot and killed in the central valley while walking with his girlfriend on Sunday.
Jeremy Joseph Seals, 20, died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the coroner. Seals's death was ruled as a homicide.
Seals was found by Las Vegas Metropolitan police on 950 West Lake Mead Boulevard near J Street, just before 12:30 p.m., after officers received reports of a shooting in the area. Seals and his girlfriend were walking on Lake Mead when a man ran up behind the couple and shot Seals.
When Seals fell to the ground, the suspect stood over him and shot Seals several more times, police said. The suspect then left the scene before getting into a vehicle.
Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said Seals was taken to University Medical Center Trauma where he was later pronounced dead.
Police described the suspect as a light-skinned Black adult man. His whereabouts are unknown, but detectives said they believe Seals was targeted and the shooting was retaliatory due to Seals being "involved in a previous altercation."
Officers interviewed Seals's girlfriend, but urged anyone with any information to come forward as multiple witnesses left the scene, Spencer said. Anyone with any information is urged to contact Metro's Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com
Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or by visiting www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
