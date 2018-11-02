lake mead ois

NLVPD investigate an officer-involved shooting Oct. 31, 2018.

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County Coroner's office released the identify of a man killed by police in an officer-involved shooting Wednesday. 

Gonzalo Rico, 26, died of multiple gunshot wounds. His death was ruled a homicide.

Two North Las Vegas police officers conducted a traffic stop on Oct. 31 at 10:40 a.m. on Statz Street, near Lake Mead Boulevard. 

The shooting occurred during the stop. Leavitt said Rico drove at officers after ignoring commands, hitting one officer and causing a knee injury.

Both officers opened fire at the suspect. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

