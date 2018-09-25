HENDERSON (FOX5) -- A man who was shot and killed by Henderson police after a foot pursuit was identified Tuesday.
The Clark County Coroner's office said 26-year-old Joshua David Works, died of multiple gunshot wounds. His death was ruled a homicide.
According to police, Works was identified as a suspect in a violent robbery committed in the area of Teton Ranch Avenue and Carnegie Street, near St. Rose Parkway, at around 4:52 a.m. on Sept. 22.
Officers later found his vehicle near South Boulder Highway and Texas Avenue. Works did not comply with officers' orders after they attempted a traffic stop.
Works exited the vehicle and ran away on foot, police said. Then police fired at the suspect which ended the pursuit.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
