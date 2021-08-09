LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man was shot dead in a car near the University of Nevada, Las Vegas on Sunday morning, police said.
About 12:30 a.m. on Aug. 8, police were called to the 4900 block of South Maryland Parkway where they found a man shot multiple times in the driver's seat of a vehicle.
The man was pronounced dead on scene.
Police said the victim was sitting in his car while speaking to the suspect standing outside at the window. At some point, the suspect shot the victim and fled. No suspect information was immediately available.
The Clark County Coroner's Office has identified the victim as 28-year-old Raymond Roseby. He died of multiple gunshot wounds in a homicide, the coroner ruled.
Anyone with information was urged to contact police or to remain anonymous, contact CrimeStoppers at 702-385-5555.
