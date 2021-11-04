LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man was shot dead in his backyard in the east valley early Tuesday morning, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan police.
On Nov. 2 around 12:54 a.m., police responded in the 3300 block of Denali Preserve Street, near Desert Inn and Theme roads, to investigate a shooting. Police said arriving officers found a man laying in a backyard with a gunshot wound.
He was taken to Sunrise Trauma where he was pronounced dead.
The preliminary investigation found that the victim was woken up by dogs barking and was shot by an unknown suspect when he stepped out into his backyard.
The Clark County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Joel Damian-Marin, 48, from Las Vegas. He died of a gunshot wound in a homicide, the coroner ruled.
