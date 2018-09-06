NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man who was shot and killed on Sept. 2 in North Las Vegas has been identified by the Clark County Coroner.
Jamie Alejandro Ayala, 29, died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the coroner. Ayala's death was ruled as a homicide.
[RELATED: Man shot and killed in North Las Vegas neighborhood]
North Las Vegas police said they were called at 5:10 a.m. in regards to a shooting near North Bruce Street and East Cartier Avenue, close to Civic Center Drive. When officers arrived, they found Ayala lying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds.
Medical personnel arrived and pronounced Ayala had died on scene.
The suspect fled the scene before police arrived and is "still outstanding," police said. Police do not believe this shooting to be a "random act of violence."
North Las Vegas police have asked the public for help in regards to this incident. Tips can be sent to 702-633-9111 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.