NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County coroner identified a man who was found dead by North Las Vegas police on Oct. 31
Johnathan Fernando Tica, 34, died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the coroner. His death was ruled as a homicide.
Tica's girlfriend, 48-year-old Parichart Hall, was arrested in connection to the death of her boyfriend. North Las Vegas police said they believed Hall beat Tica to death. She was arrested for murder with a deadly weapon and booked into the Las Vegas City Jail.
Officers were called to the 4400 block of Summer Glen Lane, near Lone Mountain Road and Decatur Boulevard. On arrival, police found Tica's body and said the injuries on his body appeared to be "aged."
North Las Vegas police said it was clear the incident was not reported immediately.
