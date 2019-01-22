LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – The Clark County Coroner’s Office has identified the man killed in the west valley last Thursday as 26-year-old Cristobal Sanchez.
Las Vegas Metropolitan police said Sanchez was found dead, lying on the street after being shot several times. The coroner Tuesday said his cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds.
According to Metro homicide Lt. Ray Spencer, officers were called to the 5100 block of Del Monte Ave, near South Decatur and West Oakey boulevards, at around 6 p.m. on Jan. 17. Officers were told multiple gunshots had been fired in the street.
When officers arrived, they found Sanchez suffering from at least one gunshot wound, Spencer said. He was transported to University Medical Center Trauma, where he was later pronounced dead.
According to police, the victim passed by the same residence and 28-year-old Gilberto Barrientos exited the home and shot the victim.
Barrientos was taken into custody and booked into the Clark County Detention Center where he is facing an open murder charge, police said.
Spencer said multiple people were seen fleeing the scene after the shooting.
The gunfire struck multiple houses and police spoke to residents to make sure no one else was hurt, Spencer said. No other injuries were reported.
Spencer added there was "probably an excess of 20" shots that had been fired.
