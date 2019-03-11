LAS VEGAS -- The Clark County coroner identified a man killed in a suspected DUI crash at a bus stop in Las Vegas.
Michael Guild, 47, died of multiple blunt force injuries on Saturday night as a result of the accident.
Officers were called to the area of East Sahara Avenue and South Nellis Boulevard at 11:45 p.m. Saturday, police said. Witnesses told police the driver of a 2003 Nissan 350z, identified by police as Victor Castro-Solano, 20, was headed east on Sahara when he lost control of the vehicle and left the roadway.
Three people were at a bus stop on Nellis Boulevard when Castro-Solano collided into the structure, police said. Two pedestrians, identified as 33-year-old Angela Strong and 22-year-old Jazmine Jones, were transported to Sunrise Hospital with minor injuries.
Police said Castro-Solano showed signs of impairment and was arrested at the scene. Jail records showed he was booked into the Clark County Detention Center and is facing three counts of DUI above the legal limit and one count of improper lane change.
Castro-Solano's first hearing is scheduled for March 15 at 7:30 a.m.
This was the 18th traffic-related fatality within Metro Police's jurisdiction for 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.