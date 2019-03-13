Fatal fire in southwest

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police and the Clark County Fire Department investigated a fatal fire in the southwest valley late Monday night into Tuesday morning.

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County coroner has identified a man killed in a February southwest valley house fire.

David Richard Martin, 59, was pronounced dead at 3:55 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 5. The cause and manner of his death are still pending, according to the coroner's office.

Shortly before midnight on Feb. 4, Clark County Fire Department and Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responded to calls about a house fire at 6420 Goody Court, near Torrey Pines Drive and Hacienda Avenue.

Crews found smoke coming from the front of the home and a woman standing outside, who said a man was still inside. They went inside, found Martin, and got him out of the home. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Firefighters had the fire "under control" within a few minutes, CCFD said.

No other injuries or deaths were reported and there was no damage estimate determined.

LVMPD said foul play was not suspected.

