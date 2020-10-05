LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County Coroner's Office has identified and released details about the victim from a homicide that Las Vegas police were investigating on Wednesday in the southwest valley.
Officers responded just before 10 p.m. on Sept. 30 to the 5500 block of Ness Avenue, near Hacienda Avenue and Lindell Road.
The 22-year-old victim, Alfonzo Tuttle, died from a gunshot wound to the head. Tuttle was a resident of Las Vegas, according to the coroner.
(1) comment
Homicide every day in the city,getting old ,lowlife criminals, should be executed immediately!
