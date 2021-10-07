LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal rollover crash involving a tractor trailer Tuesday morning.
According to NHP, the crash occurred on the Interstate 15 northbound, north of Mile Marker 77, near Valley of Fire.
The Clark County Coroner identified the driver as 26-year-old Juan Gutierriez-Cardenas. He died of traumatic asphyxia as a result of the collision, in an accident, the coroner ruled.
#Breaking Fatal rollover crash involving a tractor trailer. I-15 northbound, north of Mile Marker 77 in Clark County. No road road closures are in place. #DriveSafeNV #BuckleUp #SlowDown #LivesAreOnTheLine #NHPSoComm pic.twitter.com/xYHeL3Vouq— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) October 5, 2021
