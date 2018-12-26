NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County Coroner's office identified the man killed in a hit and run crash in North Las Vegas.
Billy Charles Burts, 53, died of blunt force injuries. His death was ruled an accident.
Police responded to the crash in the intersection of Craig Road and Lamb Boulevard on Dec. 22 at 4:30 a.m.
According to police, Burts was riding a motorcycle and was stopped at a red light on Craig Road. He was facing east when a dark-colored SUV rear-ended him.
The driver of the SUV fled the scene and has not been taken into custody.
Burts was pronounced dead at University Medical Center.
Anyone with information leading to the arrest of the hit and run driver is urged to contact North Las Vegas police.
