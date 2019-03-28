LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County Coroner's Office has identified a man killed Tuesday in the east Las Vegas Valley.
Just before 11 p.m. March 26, a caller reported their friend had been shot, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Police responded to the scene in the neighborhood northeast of East Tropicana Avenue and South Nellis Boulevard.
The victim, identified Thursday as Randy Griffin, 31, was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, Metro said. The coroner determined the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the torso, and has ruled death a homicide.
Another man was at the scene with Griffin during the shooting, but wasn't injured, police said.
Police later stated the two victims were riding their bikes when they encountered a group of men walking on Sacks Drive. For an immediately unknown reason, one of the men pulled out a rifle and shot at the victims as they rode away.
Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555 or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
