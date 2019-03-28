LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County Coroner's Office has identified a man who died in a fire early Wednesday morning north of downtown Las Vegas.
Michael Jennings, 59, of Las Vegas was killed in an apartment fire being investigated as arson.
A call about the fire at 721 N. 1st St. came in at 3:23 a.m., according to Las Vegas Fire Rescue.
Firefighters arrived to find heavy fire and smoke at the rear of a one-story building divided into four apartments, the department said.
Someone on the scene told firefighters a person was still inside the apartment that was on fire, according to a Las Vegas Fire Rescue release. Firefighters forced entry into the apartment, which was filled with smoke and high heat.
They searched the apartment and found an Jennings unconcious on the floor of the bedroom, the release said. He was taken outside to medical personnel for treatment. They determined Jennings, who had severe burns, was deceased.
A second victim was taken to the hospital with burns on their hands and to be checked for smoke inhalation, the release said. One person was displaced as a result of the fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.