LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - The Clark County Coroner's office identified the man who police said was shot and killed by a security guard on Fremont Street.
Allen Meredith, 40, died from a gunshot wound to his chest, the coroner said.
A security guard shot and killed Meredith near a bus stop on Fremont Street and Casino Center Boulevard Thursday afternoon, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
Police said officers were called to the scene on the 100 block of Fremont Street, at 2:00 p.m. Thursday.
Preliminary information indicated that the security guard was patrolling near the bus stop and got into an "altercation" with Meredith. There was a struggle and the guard fired his gun. Police said he was cooperating with police and hasn't been charged with a crime.
Police were reviewing video from nearby businesses and interviewing witnesses. The guard, in his late 40s, works for a company that is under contract by Regional Transportation Commission, police said.
That company, Allied Universal released a brief statement. "We deeply regret this tragic situation and are cooperating fully with the Las Vegas Police Department and RTC in their investigation."
Meredith was transported to University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said. Police said he was a local transient.
The Fremont Street Experience released a statement on the situation.
The safety and security of our guests and employees are always top priorities for Fremont Street Experience and our resort partners. We are grateful to the quick actions of law enforcement in their response to the incident which occurred near Casino Center Boulevard this afternoon, and we extend our deepest sympathy to the friends and family of the victim. At this time, the suspect is in custody and we will continue working in full cooperation with law enforcement’s investigation.
