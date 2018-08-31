LAS VEGAS (FOX5) The Clark County Coroner's Office identified a man shot and killed at a restaurant in the northeast valley Tuesday night.
Richard G. Gomez, 55, died from a gunshot wound to his chest, the coroner said.
Las Vegas Metropolitan police said officers responded about 8 p.m. to the intersection of North Eastern and East Searles avenues, near Washington Avenue, close to the border of North Las Vegas.
At a restaurant in the shopping center, two men got into a fight about a debt, Metro homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said on scene. At some point during the fight, one of the men fired multiple shots at the Gomez, striking him at least once.
Gomez died at the scene, Spencer said. The suspect then fled on foot. A witness followed the suspect in a vehicle and relayed location information to police. He was located nearby in North Las Vegas Police jurisdiction and was taken into custody, police said.
Spencer said Metro police were interviewing the man on Tuesday night, although they had not confirmed whether he was the main suspect.
