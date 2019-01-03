HENDERSON, Nevada (FOX5) -- The Clark County Coroner identified the man who police said was shot and killed at Green Valley Ranch hotel-casino on Tuesday afternoon.
Shannon Howell, 53, of Las Vegas died from several gunshot wounds, the coroner said Thursday.
Officers responded about 3:40 p.m. Tuesday, according to Henderson police spokesperson Katrina Rothmeyer, to the property near the 215 Beltway and Green Valley Ranch.
The shooting happened in the hotel lobby. Police said three security guards confronted the suspect, Howell. Two of the security guards were armed.
"A verbal exchange took place. It's reported that the male produced a handgun," said Lt. Kirk Moore with the Henderson Police Department. That's when the security guards shot and killed the suspect. It's not clear how many shots were fired.
A police source familiar with the investigation said Howell had a suicide note, a gun with one bullet in the chamber and an empty magazine.
FOX5 also learned Howell did not fire his gun.
"We were running down the ramp out of the bar and everyone was just kind of grabbing onto each other just saying get out, get out!" said Nancy Howard, who was inside the casino at the time of the shooting.
Police were originally called about shots fired and despite conflicting reports, said there was not an active shooter. Guests said they were briefly told to exit the property.
Police said only Howell was injured. He died at the scene, Henderson police Lt. Moore said Tuesday night.
Henderson Police declined interview requests Wednesday. It was still not clear what happened before the shooting.
The security guards are employed by Station Casinos.
Lori Nelson, vice president of corporate communications at Station Casinos provided the following statement:
We’re grateful that our security team responded to this situation in a way which ensured the safety of our guests and team members. We’re very appreciative of Henderson Police Department’s assistance immediately after the incident and, as always, we will work cooperatively with them as part of any ongoing investigation.
It was not known if the security guards involved will face any charges.
