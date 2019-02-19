LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said they were looking for three possible suspects wanted in a murder on New Year's Eve.
The victim, identified as 31-year-old Onyedikachi Ujoumunna, was dropped off at Spring Valley Hospital about 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 31, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a press release.
Ujoumunna suffered a gunshot wound and died later that night. The person who dropped the victim off left before police arrived, they said.
Police later identified a house in the valley as the scene of the crime, and spotted three suspects in surveillance footage from moments before they said the shooting happened.
Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspects.
Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com.
To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
