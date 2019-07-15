HENDERSON (FOX5) -- A family wants answers after their mother was killed in what Henderson Police believe was a murder-suicide.
Juliane Kellner was missing for two weeks before police found her and a yet-to-be-identified man inside a Henderson apartment on July 10.
Her son and daughter-in-law, Brandon and Bobbi Jean Wilt, made the trip to Las Vegas from Florida.
They said Kellner moved to Las Vegas in December 2017, determined to turn her life around. She just completed a 12-month drug rehab program.
“She was succeeding, she got a great job, she got a car, her license back,” Brandon said.
Kellner got involved with her church and started sharing her story of recovery.
“When she got connected with God, she changed a lot of people's lives,” her son said. “She was very, very outgoing. She loved to be around people, she could talk to anybody. She could make anybody laugh. It could be the hardest times and she was always trying to cheer you up.”
Wilt said he talked to his mom all the time through text or social media. Until he got a call on July 5 that she was missing.
The last time she was seen was on June 28. Friends found her cell phone and then her abandoned car in the parking lot of an apartment on Whitney Ranch and Sunset roads.
“Eight, nine days we were screaming and crying for [police] that something’s not right, something’s wrong. They need to check that apartment,” Wilt said.
Two weeks after her disappearance, police found her inside, killed in an apparent murder-suicide. The Clark County Coroner’s Office identified the man with her as Victor Crisan, 39, of Henderson. They said he died from a self-inflicted gunshot to the head.
“I called [police] countless times, every single day until I was here, until I finally got answers and until she was found,” Brandon said. “I called every single day.”
Wilt said the man found with her was someone she met on the dating app Plenty of Fish. He believed they had been seeing each other for at least a month.
“She was doing so well in life I think that she was trying to still move forward,” he said. “I think she was trying to find somebody to connect with. She wouldn’t have put herself in this position on purpose, that's for sure. I think she was just trying to find somebody that she could love and got tied up with the wrong person.”
Kellner also has two teenage daughters who were supposed to visit her for the July Fourth holiday.
“She was so happy,” Wilt said. “She did nothing but brag and talk about how excited she was to be able to spend quality time with them. She had money saved up to do fun things with them.”
Instead they had to cancel those plans and instead, it was Wilt who had to make the trip here.
He said he wants answers from police and the chance to give his mom a proper goodbye.
“I was told by the coroner's office that I was not allowed to see my mother again because of the condition of her body,” he said. “It's hard.”
Wilt said he plans to meet with Henderson Police on Monday, July 15. Kellner’s service will be at her church on Friday.
