HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Henderson police are investigating the death of a drowned person.
The drowned person was reported on Sunday, Aug. 8. Police responded on Monday, Aug. 9 in reference to a deceased person in the area of Strada Di Villaggio near Lake Las Vegas.
Police said the death did not appear to be suspicious at the time of the investigation. No additional details were provided.
The Clark County Coroner's Office has identified the drowned person as Fernando Aranabia, a 50-year-old man from Henderson. His cause and manner of death still were pending as of Aug. 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.