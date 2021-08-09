LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal shooting on Friday in an alley near Maryland Parkway and Tropicana.
Police received a call around 9:48 p.m. on July 31 about a person shot in an alley in the 1100 block of Toni Avenue. Police found an adult man with gunshot wounds.
The man was transported to Sunrise Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The Clark County Coroner's Office has identified him as 49-year-old Faris Martinez. He died of a gunshot wound in a homicide, the coroner said.
The police at this time have no known suspect or motive, and the investigation is ongoing.
