LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - The Clark County Coroner's Office identified a man hit and killed in his motorized wheelchair on Boulder Highway near Sunset Monday.
Stephen Gribbin, 67, died from multiple blunt force injuries in the accident, according to the coroner.
At about 6:30 a.m. on May 6, Henderson police and fire personnel responded to the crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on Boulder Highway near Sunset.
A preliminary investigation determined a woman driving a 2009 Volkswagen struck Gribbin in a motorized wheelchair while traveling north on Boulder Highway, Henderson police said.
Gribbin was in the bicycle lane, police said.
The driver of the Volkswagen was not injured. Gribbin was transported with critical injuries to Henderson Hospital where he later died.
The woman remained on scene, and speed and impairment appeared to be factors in the crash, police said.
Northbound Boulder Highway was closed for several hours for investigation.
Gribbin's death was the fifth traffic-related fatality in Henderson this year.
