UPDATE (Aug. 30) -- The Clark County Coroner's Office has identified a man who police say died in his home after he was stabbed.
Vergel Guintu, 48, from Las Vegas died of stab wounds of the neck in a homicide, according to the coroner.
Police arrested a juvenile suspect on Saturday. Per state law, the juvenile's name will not be released.
UPDATE (Aug. 28) -- Las Vegas police said they arrested a suspect in this homicide on Saturday.
The suspect is a juvenile and his name will not be released, police said. He was booked is being booked on an open murder charge.
FOX5's original report continues below.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a man was stabbed to death by a burglar on Friday morning at a Summerlin home.
About 9:47 a.m. on Aug. 27, authorities were called to the 10000 block of Kenton Place, near Summerlin Parkway and Town Center Drive, for a deadly stabbing at a residence.
The woman who called said an unknown person was in her home and told dispatchers the person stabbed her husband.
Police said the victim located the suspect in the home and confronted him. During the confrontation, the suspect stabbed the victim. The suspect then fled the scene.
The man was pronounced dead on scene, police said. He will be identified by the Clark County Coroner's Office after next of kin has been notified.
No description was immediately available of the suspect.
Anyone with information was urged to contact police or CrimeStoppers.
Juvenile or not, they all know what is right and what is wrong. This is because of the breakdown of the American family. Morality has left the building.
That's exactly what they used to say in the 1910s and 1920s. What we are missing as Americans is that America has a class issue. It's not about the breakdown of American families, but the never existence of American families for the lower class. We keep trying to copy paste middle class values on the rest of society without addressing they key problem: both urban and rural poverty. Poverty destroys the family, the individual, and the spirit.
Put down the bottle KAREN
Death, brought to you by Democrats.
DemocRats...emptying prisons, cancelling bail and destroying lives. This countey is being t errorized by DemocRat Marxists that LOVE criminals because they create mayhem and then they "defund the police" to further their crime wave agenda. Then they claim "guns" are the problem...Theyre e vil.
