LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A New Year's Day shooting in Henderson has turned deadly, the Henderson Police Department said Saturday.
On Jan. 1 about 6:30 a.m., Henderson police and fire were called to the area of Sunset Road and Valle Verde Drive for a crash and reported shooting.
When they arrived, police found a 35-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his legs. He was taken to Sunrise Hospital in critical condition.
Police determined a silver Ford Fusion was rear ended by a dark colored Nissan sedan. Both drivers pulled over to exchange information. The driver of the Nissan got angry, police said, and in the exchange fired multiple rounds at the victim. The shooter then fled the scene with the vehicle.
The man who was shot died from his injuries on Jan. 15, police said. The Clark County Coroner has identified him as 34-year-old Xavier Steen. Steen died from complications of gunshot wounds of lower extremities and his manner of death has be categorized a homicide.
No suspect information was identified and witnesses were unable to provide police with a description.
This is the first homicide for the Henderson Police Department in 2021. Anyone with information is urged to contact police at (702) 267-4911, 3-1-1, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit Crime
Stoppers website.
(1) comment
Pretty sad ending for this guy !
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.