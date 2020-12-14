UPDATE: The Clark County Coroner's Office has released the identity of the man who died after a shooting last week in the northeast valley.
Anthony Rivero, 21 from Las Vegas died of a gunshot wound to the back. His death on Dec. 8 was categorized a homicide.
ORIGINAL STORY (DEC. 8): LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide in the northeast valley Wednesday afternoon.
Las Vegas Metropolitan police responded to a report around 2 p.m. of a shooting in the 100 block of Montello Avenue.
Arriving officers found a man in his 20s with gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to University Medical Center and pronounced deceased there.
Lt. Ray Spencer said a suspect is still outstanding.
Police say the victim was parked on the street in front of his home and sitting in his car when an "unknown Hispanic male" approached the victim.
"There was an altercation of some sort in the street and the suspect fired multiple rounds striking the victim," Spencer said.
The victim drove from the scene and crashed into the front yard of a residence in the 4900 block of Ronan Drive.
The media briefing is available here:
The Clark County Coroner's office is expected to release the identity of the victim pending notification of next of kin.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
