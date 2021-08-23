LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man is dead after he was hit by a car while walking outside of a crosswalk, North Las Vegas police said.
Police were called to the crash about 9 p.m. on July 7 at Craig and Losee roads. NLVPD said a white Chevrolet SUV was traveling westbound on Craig when a man crossed from the southwest corner to the northwest corner of the intersection. Police said the man crossed against a no walk signal about 10 feet outside of the crosswalk.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead on scene. Police said speed was not considered a factor, but impairment on the part of the driver was unknown as of Thursday morning. Police said the driver of the vehicle and witnesses to the crash stayed on scene.
The Clark County Coroner's Office has identified the victim as 63-year-old James John Fleming. He died of blunt force injuries in an accident, the coroner ruled.
