LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County Coroner's office released the identity of a man killed by his cousin Tuesday night in a southeast Las Vegas neighborhood.
David Brotherson, 28, died of blunt force injuries to the head. Police said the victim's cousin, 29-year-old Keifer Cannon, struck him in the head with a metal pipe.
Las Vegas Metro police originally responded to the incident about 7 p.m. in the 3000 block of Brighthill Avenue. Officers found the victim in a bedroom suffering from a "substantial" wound to the back of his head.
Police arrested a man for killing his cousin Tuesday in a residential area near Harmon Avenue and Sandhill Road west of U.S. 95.
Cannon was later arrested on one count of murder with a deadly weapon, police said.
He is expected to appear in court Oct. 19 at 8 a.m.
