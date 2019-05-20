LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said a woman was killed by her husband Friday evening in the southwest valley.
At about 4:28 p.m., police said a teenage boy called 911, saying he believed his mother was bludgeoned to death by his father at an apartment complex on 9500 block of West Sahara Avenue, near Fort Apache Road.
Lt. Ray Spencer said police made contact with the teen at a nearby gas station. He said his father hit his mother with a baseball bat. Officers put the boy into a squad car, then went to check on his mother. No one answered at the door, but officers went through an open bedroom window.
There, they found the woman in her 30s with an obvious head injury laying on a bed, next to her husband who appeared to be uninjured, Spencer said.
The Clark County Coroner's Office identified the woman as 31-year-old Zvjezdana Bencun, of Las Vegas. She died from "blunt force injury to the head," the coroner said.
The husband was later identified as Slobodan Miljus, 37, by police. He was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Clark County Detention Center for murder.
The woman had a faint pulse and was transported to University Medical Center. She was later pronounced dead by medical staff, according to police.
Officers interviewed the man and his teen son. Spencer said officers found a baseball bat inside the apartment.
Police said officers had responded to one prior domestic disturbance between the man and woman, at a different home.
Spencer reminded people that there are many resources out there, including the Family Justice Center, counseling, Safe Nest, and other free services to get help when going through domestic problems, in hopes of avoiding situations like these.
