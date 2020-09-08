UPDATE: The Clark County Coroner's Office identified the suspect in this case as 40-year-old Seth Holliday. He died from a gunshot wound to the chest.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police shot and killed a man who was attacking a woman in a west valley home Sunday night.
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said about 9 p.m. on September 6, they were called to the 10300 block of Timber Willow Avenue, near Sahara Avenue and Hualapai Way.
According to Capt. Nichole Splinter, police were called to the home for a domestic dispute. When they arrived, they said they heard a woman screaming inside.
Through a mesh screen door, police said they saw a man "actively causing lacerations" to the woman with a knife. An officer fired at the man once, ending the attack.
The suspect was pronounced dead on scene and the woman was taken to University Medical Center where she was listed as stable, Splinter said. A child was also in the house at the time.
No officers were injured in the shooting.
This was the 14th shooting where a Metro officer had fired their weapon in 2020.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
